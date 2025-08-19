Teacher’s death: Haryana suspends mobile internet, SMS in Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri

A day after the Haryana Police probe into the recent death of a 19-year-old playschool teacher ruled out foul play and indicated she had died by suicide, the state government on Tuesday suspended mobile internet services, bulk SMS and dongle services in Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri districts in view of the tension and public outrage as the family rejected the findings and refused to cremate the body. The state home department order said the step was being taken to stop the spread of misinformation on social media platforms and to check the mobilisation of demonstrators.

On Monday evening after the police made the findings based on the autopsy report, the Bhiwani district administration representatives held talks with a committee formed by villagers to hold discussions on behalf of the victim’s family and they agreed to cremate the woman’s body on Tuesday. The woman’s father expressed satisfaction with police findings but he took a U-turn on Tuesday and accused the committee of mounting pressure on him to conduct the last rites of his daughter, who was found dead in a field near a canal at Singhani village on August 13.

Talking to reporters at his house, he said: “We are not happy with the autopsy report and police findings. I urge people to join the fight for justice for my daughter.”

Security stepped up

Soon, a large number of people gathered at Dhani Laxman village and attended a panchayat. The villagers announced they would continue their fight and asked the state government to ensure justice to the woman’s family. Villagers in Charkhi Dadri district expressed solidarity with the woman’s family and planned to hold a dharna.

Villagers from nearby areas were prevented from reaching Dhani Laxman village as police were deployed on connecting roads. Additional police force were requisitioned from Panipat district.

Opposition parties, including the Congress, have demanded a CBI investigation into the death. Though the teacher’s body was found on August 13, she had been missing since August 11 after leaving school, purportedly to enquire about admission at a nearby nursing college.

A murder case was registered by the police on the complaint of the woman’s family.

Suicide note found: Police

On Monday, the emergence of a suicide note turned the investigation on its head.

A police officer, however, said that the note was found on the same day the body was discovered and the woman’s family knew about it all along.

Bhiwani superintendent of police Sumit Kumar said the suicide note was found near the body in a bag, which also had her Aadhaar and other documents. “The handwriting matches (with that of the woman),” the SP said over the phone.

He said there was proof she bought insecticide. “We found through video surveillance that she had gone to an insecticide shop. There is a record in the register of the seller that the woman had taken this quantity of insecticide and paid a particular amount for the same to the seller,” the officer said. “The next part of the investigation was whether the insecticide was consumed or not. We sent the viscera report to the forensic sciences laboratory along with other samples. There were numerous samples given by the coroner to us,” the SP said, adding “In the viscera sample, the presence of insecticide has been confirmed in the body.”

“So, there is self-purchase, there is a suicide note, there is poison in the body,” he said.

According to the police, Manisha wrote in the suicide note, “Mummy, papa you did a lot for me, but you were upset with me. I was not wrong. Also I did nothing wrong. I want to fulfil my parents’ dream. I wanted to be a nursing officer. I don’t want to be a financial burden. I am sorry if I have hurt you.”

Two autopsies, one of which was done at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak, also unravelled the mystery behind the lacerations on the face, earlier claimed to be a slit mark. The PGIMS confirmed she was not raped and also there was no cut on her throat.

“In the first post-mortem report, the doctor mentioned that these wounds are lacerated wounds with a gnawing effect. Gnawing is when any scavenger eats the body. The doctor has very clearly mentioned that these are the scavenging animal bites, and he has used the word gnawing effect. A portion of the neck was missing. Eyes were not there, face skin was not there. However, no vital organ below the neck is missing,” the SP said.

Earlier, the woman’s family accused the police of delaying the registration of a complaint in the matter. The woman’s father alleged that the Loharu police had initially refused to lodge a report on August 11, suggesting that his daughter might have run away or gone on a trip and would return in a few days. It was only the following day that the complaint was registered.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday ordered the transfer of the then SP and suspension of five police officials from the district in connection with the death. Sumit Kumar assumed the charge of SP two days ago.