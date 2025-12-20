Search
Sat, Dec 20, 2025
Teachers detained ahead of candle march protest in Chandigarh’s Sector 17

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Dec 20, 2025 07:20 am IST

The march was scheduled to coincide with Union home minister Amit Shah’s visit to Chandigarh on Friday

Teachers from privately managed, government-aided colleges were detained by the Chandigarh police on Friday evening before they could begin a candle march at Fountain Chowk in Sector 17. The protest was organised by the Chandigarh Aided College Teachers’ Association (CACTA) to highlight long-pending service-related demands.

The protest was organised by the Chandigarh Aided College Teachers’ Association (CACTA) (HT Photo)
The protest was organised by the Chandigarh Aided College Teachers' Association (CACTA) (HT Photo)

The march was scheduled to coincide with Union home minister Amit Shah’s visit to Chandigarh on Friday. CACTA condemned the Chandigarh administration for its continued delay in addressing the teachers’ demands, despite repeated assurances.

The teachers’ key demands include implementation of career advancement scheme (CAS) promotions with effect from July 18, 2018; release of dearness allowance from January 2025; enhancement of house rent allowance to 20 per cent in line with government college teachers; a one-year probation period with full salary as per UGC norms; grant of past service benefits; and raising the retirement age to 65 years.

CACTA said the unresolved issues have caused serious professional and financial hardship to teachers working in colleges largely funded by the Central government. The association criticised the administration’s apathy and demanded assurances that no punitive action would be taken against teachers participating in the protest.

The candle march was intended to draw national attention to what CACTA termed ‘unjust treatment’ of aided college teachers, and the association maintained that continued silence and delay were unacceptable.

