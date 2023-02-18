Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Teachers hold protest in Punjab’s Sangrur seeking job postings

Teachers hold protest in Punjab’s Sangrur seeking job postings

Published on Feb 18, 2023 09:12 PM IST

Member of 4146 teachers of master cadre union on Saturday scuffled with police outside chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s rented accommodation.

The teachers were demanding allotment of station as they had received joining letters but are yet to get posting stations. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur

They were demanding allotment of station as they had received joining letters but are yet to get posting stations.

The teachers gathered outside CM’s residence in the afternoon and raised anti-government slogans. As they were marching towards the CM’s residence, police stopped them. However, the teachers tried to dislodge barricades which lead to their scuffle with the police.

The aggrieved teachers said that despite receiving joining letters, they are still unemployed.

Sandeep Singh Gill, a leader of the union, said that the state government had given them joining letters in January. Over a month has passed but they are yet to be allotted stations, he added.

“We are yet to join the service even after getting joining letters. If the government fails to allot stations in the coming days, we will intensify our struggle,” he added. Later, the teachers concluded their protest after local administration assured them to raise their demand with the state government.

