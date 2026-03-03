Teachers protest outside PSEB office in Mohali

Mohali Raising the anti-government slogans and demanding regularisation of services, more than 200 teachers under the Special Cadre Adhyapak Front staged a protest outside the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) office, Phase 8, on Monday. The protesting teachers started marching towards Chandigarh, seeking to proceed to the Chief Minister’s residence, while police stopped them at Jail Road and deployed heavy security at the site. (HT Photo)

When the protesters attempted to move forward despite restrictions, police used water cannons to disperse the crowd and prevent them from crossing the barricades. The situation remained tense for some time as teachers continued to press their demands. They said, they had organised a peaceful march and accused the administration of using force to suppress their voices. According to the police officials, to maintain law and order and prevent the march from entering Chandigarh without permission, the police acted.

The demonstration led to the closure of Jail Road for several hours. Authorities diverted traffic, resulting in congestion on the Mohali–Chandigarh route and inconvenience to commuters. The front is demanding that 12,710 teachers be fully regularised and granted proper pay scales along with all financial benefits.