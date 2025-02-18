Teachers’ union objects to Sisodia’s visits to Punjab schools

The Democratic Teachers Front (DTF), Punjab, has raised objections to former Delhi MLA Manish Sisodia’s recent visits to various government schools in Punjab accompanied by the state’s education minister and other officials. Sisodia started conducting the visits from Sunday. The Democratic Teachers Front (DTF), Punjab, has raised objections to former Delhi MLA Manish Sisodia’s recent visits to various government schools in Punjab accompanied by the state’s education minister and other officials. Sisodia started conducting the visits from Sunday. (HT File)

The union has termed these visits as unauthorised and concerning intervention in the state’s educational system.

DTF Punjab president Vikram Dev Singh along with other union leaders expressed concerns over the inspections in districts like Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, Gurdaspur, and Tarn Taran. They alleged that Sisodia and his team were using these visits to issue directives to school heads and teachers, raising questions about the legitimacy of their involvement.

The union also criticised the Punjab government for “shifting its focus from formulating its own education policy to following the Delhi education model”. Despite the Punjab government’s previous announcement in September to create a unique education policy, the DTF claims that the state is instead adopting a model that has already faced political criticism in Delhi. The DTF has announced a meeting on February 23 in Moga to discuss further course of action.