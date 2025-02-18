Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Teachers’ union objects to Sisodia’s visits to Punjab schools

ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur
Feb 18, 2025 08:02 PM IST

DTF Punjab president Vikram Dev Singh along with other union leaders expressed concerns over the inspections in districts like Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, Gurdaspur, and Tarn Taran. They alleged that Sisodia and his team were using these visits to issue directives to school heads and teachers, raising questions about the legitimacy of their involvement.

The Democratic Teachers Front (DTF), Punjab, has raised objections to former Delhi MLA Manish Sisodia’s recent visits to various government schools in Punjab accompanied by the state’s education minister and other officials. Sisodia started conducting the visits from Sunday.

The Democratic Teachers Front (DTF), Punjab, has raised objections to former Delhi MLA Manish Sisodia’s recent visits to various government schools in Punjab accompanied by the state’s education minister and other officials. Sisodia started conducting the visits from Sunday. (HT File)
The Democratic Teachers Front (DTF), Punjab, has raised objections to former Delhi MLA Manish Sisodia’s recent visits to various government schools in Punjab accompanied by the state’s education minister and other officials. Sisodia started conducting the visits from Sunday. (HT File)

The union has termed these visits as unauthorised and concerning intervention in the state’s educational system.

DTF Punjab president Vikram Dev Singh along with other union leaders expressed concerns over the inspections in districts like Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, Gurdaspur, and Tarn Taran. They alleged that Sisodia and his team were using these visits to issue directives to school heads and teachers, raising questions about the legitimacy of their involvement.

The union also criticised the Punjab government for “shifting its focus from formulating its own education policy to following the Delhi education model”. Despite the Punjab government’s previous announcement in September to create a unique education policy, the DTF claims that the state is instead adopting a model that has already faced political criticism in Delhi. The DTF has announced a meeting on February 23 in Moga to discuss further course of action.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On