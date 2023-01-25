Teaching, non-teaching staff at Chandigarh private colleges to cease work on Wednesday

The teaching and non-teaching staff at privately managed, government-aided colleges in Chandigarh have called for a complete cease work strike on Wednesday.

“The Joint Action Committee of teaching and non-teaching unions of privately managed, government-aided colleges of Chandigarh calls for complete cease work on January 25, 2023, against the apathy of the Chandigarh administration for not implementing central service rules for teachers and 6th Pay Commission for the non-teaching staff,” the unions said in a statement.

Sumit Goklaney, president of DAV College Teachers’ Union, said the administration had last month only adopted the 7th Pay Commission notification of the Punjab government, but did not implement the central service rules announced by the home minister in March 2022.

“So, there is no clarity on service conditions of teachers in aided colleges. We do not even know the exact rules for various benefits, such as child care leave, probation period, past service benefits, etc,” he said.

Diwakar Tiwari, secretary, Non-Teaching Union, Chandigarh, said there was parity between the non-teaching staff of government and aided colleges, as per a 2011 MHA notification. “But still the non-teaching staff in aided colleges are awaiting the benefit of the 6th Pay Commission, which has been implemented in government colleges,” he said.