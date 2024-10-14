Teen stabbed to death at Dussehra fair in Mohali

A 19-year-old vegetable vendor was stabbed to death by unidentified men after an altercation at a Dussehra fair in Balongi, Mohali, on Saturday. The argument started when the victim, identified as Suraj of Phase-1, Mohali, got into an argument with a group of youths while waiting for a swing ride. The victim, identified as Suraj of Phase-1, Mohali. Onlookers rushed the victim to Mohali civil hospital in Phase-6, from where he was referred to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, in view of his critical condition. The victim died on the way to GMCH-32. (HT Photo)

According to eyewitnesses, the dispute escalated after Suraj, while getting onto the swing, accidentally pushed one of the accused.

Once he got off the ride, one of the accused hit him on the head with a stick, while another stabbed him in the back with a knife before fleeing.

Terrified by the incident, the victim’s friends fled the spot too but informed his brother.

Onlookers rushed the victim to Mohali civil hospital in Phase-6, from where he was referred to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, in view of his critical condition. The victim died on the way to GMCH-32.

A senior police officer said that a murder case was registered against unidentified men at Balongi police station and the accused would be caught soon.