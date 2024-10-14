Menu Explore
Teen stabbed to death at Dussehra fair in Mohali

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Oct 14, 2024 06:30 AM IST

According to eyewitnesses, the dispute escalated after Suraj, while getting onto the swing, accidentally pushed one of the accused.

A 19-year-old vegetable vendor was stabbed to death by unidentified men after an altercation at a Dussehra fair in Balongi, Mohali, on Saturday. The argument started when the victim, identified as Suraj of Phase-1, Mohali, got into an argument with a group of youths while waiting for a swing ride.

The victim, identified as Suraj of Phase-1, Mohali. Onlookers rushed the victim to Mohali civil hospital in Phase-6, from where he was referred to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, in view of his critical condition. The victim died on the way to GMCH-32. (HT Photo)

Once he got off the ride, one of the accused hit him on the head with a stick, while another stabbed him in the back with a knife before fleeing.

Terrified by the incident, the victim’s friends fled the spot too but informed his brother.

Onlookers rushed the victim to Mohali civil hospital in Phase-6, from where he was referred to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, in view of his critical condition. The victim died on the way to GMCH-32.

A senior police officer said that a murder case was registered against unidentified men at Balongi police station and the accused would be caught soon.

