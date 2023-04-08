Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panchkula: 15-year-old stabbed for stopping youths from beating up child

Panchkula: 15-year-old stabbed for stopping youths from beating up child

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Apr 08, 2023 03:51 AM IST

The stabbing victim, Shakti, hails from Tamil Nadu and lives in Madrasi Colony, Sector 21, Panchkula, with his father, who works as a labourer

Enraged over a 15-year-old boy stopping them thrashing a child, a group of youths stabbed and assaulted the teenager at Madrasi Colony in Sector 21 on Wednesday.

Panchkula police booked the accused under Sections 148, 149, 323, 324 and 506 of the IPC at the Sector-5 police station on Thursday. (iStock)
The victim, Shakti, hails from Tamil Nadu and lives in Madrasi Colony with his father, who works as a labourer.

Shakti told the police that on Tuesday, he saw, two youths of his locality, Kaku and Happy, beating up a child. When he rushed to the child’s aid, the duo started arguing with him and threatened him before leaving.

The next day, he was sitting with his friends on the stairs of a shop around 8.30 pm, when Happy and Kaku, along with Anil, Sahil and others, reached there with sticks and started beating him. Amid the melee, Kaku stabbed him in the stomach. He raised the alarm and on seeing people gathering, the group fled while threatening to kill him.

Shakti was rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6, where he remains under treatment.

Police booked the accused under Sections 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-5 police station on Thursday.

