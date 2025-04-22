Temple desecrated with pro-Khalistan graffiti in Canada’s Surrey

A temple in Canada’s Surrey was defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti at its entrance and the pillars, authorities said. The incident took place on April 19 at the Shree Lakshmi Narayana Mandir in Surrey, the temple said in a statement. (Representational image)

“It is with deep sorrow that we inform the community of a disturbing incident that took place in the early hours of April 19, 2025, at approximately 3 am. Two unidentified individuals vandalised the Shree Lakshmi Narayana Mandir in Surrey by defacing the entrance sign and the temple pillars with the word ‘Khalistan’, the statement said.

Also, the security camera was stolen during this act.

“We strongly condemn this hateful act of vandalism and theft, which is not only a crime but a direct attack on a sacred space that serves as a spiritual and cultural centre for many families, including elderly members and children,” it said.

“An FIR has been registered with the Surrey police, and we are cooperating fully with the authorities in their investigation,” the statement added.

“We urge members of the public and leaders at all levels of government to join us in condemning this hate crime. Attacks on places of worship have no place in a respectful and diverse society of Canada,” it said.

Canadian MP Chandra Arya urges Hindus, Sikhs to unite

Ottawa Canadian MP from Ottawa Nepean Chandra Arya urged Hindu and Sikh communities in Canada to ‘rise with urgency’ and demand ‘decisive’ government action against Khalistani extremists following multiple incidents of defacement of religious sites.

Sharing a video of the Canadian Hindu Chamber of Commerce condemning the defacement of Shree Lakshmi Narayana Mandir on microblogging platform X, Arya said that the graffiti on the walls of the temple is ‘chilling reminder of growing influence’ of Khalistani extremism.

“The attacks on Hindu temples that began several years ago continue unabated... this latest graffiti on the Hindu temple is yet another chilling reminder of the growing influence of Khalistani extremism. Well-organised, well-funded and backed by significant political clout, Khalistani elements are brazenly asserting their dominance and silencing Hindu voices across Canada,” the Indian-origin Canadian MP wrote in his post on X.

Referring to another incident where Khalistani graffiti was found at Khalsa Diwan Society (Ross Street Gurdwara) in Vancouver, Arya noted that extremist groups were also targeting Sikh institutions.

“This Khalistani extremists have targeted Khalsa Diwan Society (Ross Street Gurdwara) in Vancouver with pro-Khalistan graffiti and intimidation tactics. In a statement issued after the desecration, KDS said that a small group of Sikh separatists, advocating for Khalistan, defaced our sacred walls with divisive slogans like ‘Khalistan zindabad’,” he said in the post.

“It is time for the Hindu-Canadians jointly with vast majority of our Sikh-Canadian brothers and sisters to rise with urgency and demand immediate, decisive action from authorities at all levels of government. Silence is no longer an option,” Arya added.

With inputs from ANI