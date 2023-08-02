As part of the ongoing construction work for the elevated road project, the traffic police have implemented a temporary closure of the road leading to Bharat Nagar Chowk through the bus stand area. This trial closure is set to last for two weeks. Vehicular traffic coming from bus stand diverted to Kochar market in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

As an alternative route, commuters are now advised to take a turn towards the Kochar market stretch.

The elevated road project, originally scheduled for completion in 2020, is still underway. In recent weeks, the construction has resulted in the closure of a significant stretch of the road from Durga Mata Mandir towards the mini secretariat, causing disruptions at Bharat Nagar Chowk. Adding to the woes, commuters coming from the bus stand will now be unable to reach the Bharat Nagar Chowk towards the mini secretariat directly and instead go around the Kochar market road.

According to police officials, the project is nearing its conclusion, and representatives from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) have requested the closure of the route from the Bus Stand towards Bharat Nagar Chowk. This measure is taken to facilitate the installation of heavy rods in the bridge.

However, this closure has raised concerns among city residents. Jaskaran Singh, a local, says, “With the alternative route through Kochar market road not being wide enough to accommodate the increased traffic flow, long traffic snarls are becoming a common sight. The situation is leading to delays.”

Commuters were also advised to access the road from the bus stand towards Kochar market to reach their intended destinations.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, traffic) Charanjiv Lamba emphasised that collective efforts are being put in by the traffic police to manage the disruptions caused by the ongoing development project work. He explained that the Kochar market route has been allocated for a trial period, and its continuation for the two-week duration will be contingent upon the smooth flow of traffic along this route.

During this trial phase, authorities will closely monitor the traffic situation and assess how well this alternative route serves the commuters.

