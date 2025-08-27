Search
Ten months on, Punjab arthiyas meet ministers over key demands

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Aug 27, 2025 08:04 am IST

The ministers assured the arthiya association that all legitimate demands would be resolved promptly.

In preparation for the upcoming Kharif paddy procurement season, Punjab agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian on Tuesday led a group of ministers (GoM) meeting with the federation of arthiya association of Punjab to address their genuine demands and ensure smooth procurement operations.

The association also requested fixed combine harvesting hours from 10 am to 6 pm to manage moisture content effectively.

The meeting, held in Chandigarh, included transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar and was attended by arthiya association president Vijay Kalra along with other members. The ministers assured the association that all legitimate demands would be resolved promptly.

Vijay Kalra said that although chief minister Bhagwant Mann had promised fortnightly meetings with arhtiyas in October last year, this was the first meeting in ten months. He also raised the issue of dami (commission), stating that while the Centre provides only 46 per quintal (approximately 1.5%) on MSP, the CM had earlier committed to covering the remaining 1% from state funds to ensure the promised 2.5%—a promise that remains unfulfilled.

To address a major concern, Khudian announced that moisture meters calibrated by Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, would be installed at all grain markets.This initiative aims to standardise moisture measurement and ensure fairness during procurement.

Kalra further alleged that food and civil supplies inspectors often avoid visiting mandis and instead book stocks through phone messages, leading to corruption. He demanded that only transport contractors with proper logistics infrastructure be awarded procurement contracts.

Follow Us On