Man booked for raping tenant

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Sep 07, 2023 12:07 AM IST

The Haibowal police have booked a man for allegedly raping a woman, who is his tenant, when he went to ask for pending rent in Haibowal, police said on Wednesday.

Police have launched the manhunt against the arrest of the accused. (iStock)
Investigating officer, assistant sub-inspector Om Parkash said that based on the victim’s statement, the Haibowal police have registered a case against the accused under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC. Police have also launched the manhunt against the arrest of the accused.

The victim, who is a house cleaner, in her statement said that the incident happened on September 4 when the she was preparing to go for work and the accused came there to take 3,200 pending rent and demanded it from her.

She said that she told the accused that she would discuss it with her husband, who was not present at home at the time of the incident. She said that the accused rushed into the house and raped her and fled.

