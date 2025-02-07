Terror hideout busted in Baramulla, arms and ammunition recovered

The hideout was busted in Anganpathri Rampur in Baramulla after army got a specific input about the hideout.
Army claimed to have busted a terrorist hideout in Baramulla and recovered large quantities of arms and ammunition, including three AK rifles.
“On Feb 5, 2025, based on specific input, a joint search operation was launched by #IndianArmy,@JmuKmrPolice. in Angan Pathri area of Rampur, Baramulla. During the search, a hideout was busted along with recovery of three AK Rifles, 11 AK Magazines, nine UBGL Grenades, two Hand Grenades and other war-like stores. Further investigation by police is in progress,” Army’s Chinar Corps wrote on X.