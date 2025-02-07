Terror hideout busted in Baramulla, arms and ammunition recovered

Army claimed to have busted a terrorist hideout in Baramulla and recovered large quantities of arms and ammunition, including three AK rifles. Large quantities of arms and ammunition, including three AK rifles were recovered, said officials. (Representational image)

The hideout was busted in Anganpathri Rampur in Baramulla after army got a specific input about the hideout.

“On Feb 5, 2025, based on specific input, a joint search operation was launched by #IndianArmy,@JmuKmrPolice. in Angan Pathri area of Rampur, Baramulla. During the search, a hideout was busted along with recovery of three AK Rifles, 11 AK Magazines, nine UBGL Grenades, two Hand Grenades and other war-like stores. Further investigation by police is in progress,” Army’s Chinar Corps wrote on X.