Search
Thu, Jul 31, 2025
New Delhi oC

Terror operative nabbed with arms, ammunition in Nagrota

ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
Published on: Jul 31, 2025 08:14 am IST

In a significant arms recovery operation, Jammu Police apprehended a person at TCP Naka (check post) on Nagrota bypass on Tuesday

A terror operative was nabbed along with three pistols and some ammunition at a check post in Nagrota late Tuesday, said officials.

The accused has been taken into custody and further investigation is underway to trace the origin and intended use of the weapons, police spokesperson said. (File)
The accused has been taken into custody and further investigation is underway to trace the origin and intended use of the weapons, police spokesperson said. (File)

In a significant arms recovery operation, Jammu Police apprehended a person at TCP Naka (check post) on Nagrota bypass on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Azan Hameed Gazi, son of Abdul Hameed Gazi of Hilalabad, Qamarwari in Srinagar was travelling from Jammu towards Srinagar in a Toyota Etios car with Haryana registration number.

“During search, police personnel recovered three pistols, three empty magazines, eight live and two empty cartridges from a handbag concealed under the co-driver’s seat.The accused failed to produce any valid documents or licenses for the recovered arms and ammunition,” said a police spokesperson.

A case under Section 3/25 of the Arms Act was registered at Nagrota police station.

The accused has been taken into custody and further investigation is underway to trace the origin and intended use of the weapons, he said. Three pistols were China and Turkey made.

The arms and ammunition were believed to have been smuggled from across the border and was being transported to Kashmir, said a police sources.

More arrests and recovery are expected in the case, he added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Terror operative nabbed with arms, ammunition in Nagrota
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On