Terror operative nabbed with arms, ammunition in Nagrota

A terror operative was nabbed along with three pistols and some ammunition at a check post in Nagrota late Tuesday, said officials. The accused has been taken into custody and further investigation is underway to trace the origin and intended use of the weapons, police spokesperson said. (File)

In a significant arms recovery operation, Jammu Police apprehended a person at TCP Naka (check post) on Nagrota bypass on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Azan Hameed Gazi, son of Abdul Hameed Gazi of Hilalabad, Qamarwari in Srinagar was travelling from Jammu towards Srinagar in a Toyota Etios car with Haryana registration number.

“During search, police personnel recovered three pistols, three empty magazines, eight live and two empty cartridges from a handbag concealed under the co-driver’s seat.The accused failed to produce any valid documents or licenses for the recovered arms and ammunition,” said a police spokesperson.

A case under Section 3/25 of the Arms Act was registered at Nagrota police station.

The accused has been taken into custody and further investigation is underway to trace the origin and intended use of the weapons, he said. Three pistols were China and Turkey made.

The arms and ammunition were believed to have been smuggled from across the border and was being transported to Kashmir, said a police sources.

More arrests and recovery are expected in the case, he added.