Terrorism, criminal activities under our constant radar, says J&K DGP

J&K director general of police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat on Monday said that terrorism and all other forms of criminal activities will always remain under constant radar of the J&K Police and they will be stamped out with authority. J&K director general of police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat on Monday said that terrorism and all other forms of criminal activities will always remain under constant radar of the J&K Police and they will be stamped out with authority. (HT File)

Addressing a gathering at Kathua after inaugurating a T20 police martyrs cricket tourney, Prabhat said, “Whether its drugs, gangsters, mafia, crime in any form and especially terrorism, they will always remain in the sight of our gun and our aim will always be to stamp out all these anti-social activities from Jammu and Kashmir”.

He said that the constant aim and objective of the police is to stamp out all such anti-national and anti-social activities in Jammu and Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir Police and the security forces have been carrying out aggressive operations against terrorists, their over ground workers (OGWs), sympathisers, drug smugglers and those involved in Hawala money rackets.

The coordinated operations are aimed at dismantling the complete ecosystem of terror by eliminating its support system. Drug smugglers and those involved in Hawala money rackets are also on the radar of the police and the security forces.

The DGP also highlighted various initiatives of the J&K Police in the form of Bharat Darshan tours for the youth.

He also reiterated that J&K Police always stood by the families of the police martyrs.

“We provide financial assistance for the marriage of daughters of our martyrs, education to their children and provide financial help in higher studies also. I assure that the police force is firmly standing by the families of our martyrs,” he said.

A total of 16 teams from various parts of the country are participating in the T20 cricket tournament.