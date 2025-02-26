Terrorists fire at army vehicle near LoC in J&K’s Rajouri

An army vehicle came under fire from suspected terrorists in a forward village near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Wednesday, officials said. The army vehicle that came under fire from terrorists at Phal village in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

There were no immediate reports of any casualties in the brief firing near Phal village in the Sunderbani sector.

“At 1pm, an army vehicle was fired upon near a water tank at Phal village. It is a forest area on the Sunderbani-Malla road close to the LoC,” an official said, adding that two rounds were fired upon the patrol vehicle that belonged to 9 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles.

The terrorists, believed to be hiding in a forest, fired at the army vehicle passing through the area, considered a traditional infiltration route for militants. The troops returned fire, while reinforcements were rushed to neutralise the terrorists.

The army has launched a cordon and search operation in the area.