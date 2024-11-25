Terrorists’ hideout busted in J&K Handwara, 10 grenades recovered

Security forces busted a militant hideout and recovered 10 grenades in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, officials said on Sunday. J&K Police recovered 10 grenades from the site. (HT Photo)

Police officials said their teams and other security forces busted the terrorists’ hideout in the forest area of Mughalpora Kremhora and recovered ammunition and explosives in Handwara.

“Acting on a specific input, police along with Army (15 Rashtriya Rifles) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) (92 Bn), launched a meticulous combing operation in the forest area of Mughalpora Kremhora falling under the jurisdiction of Police Post Zachaldara. During the operation, a terrorist hideout was discovered, and a significant cache of explosives and ammunition, including 10 grenades recovered from the site,” a police spokesperson said.

The recovered explosives have been safely seized for further investigation and legal proceedings.

“The timely action has dealt a serious blow to the nefarious activities of terrorists operating in the region, preventing potential threats to peace and security,” the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, police in Srinagar arrested two drug peddlers and recovered contraband and cash from their possession.

“At a checkpoint established on the national highway opposite to the Central Shalteng tehsil office by Srinagar police, a truck bearing two persons was intercepted . During the search, 14 grams of Brown Sugar and cash amount of ₹34,000 (believed to be proceeds of narcotics) have been recovered from their possession. They have been arrested and the vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized,” the official said.

A case was registered and investigation has been initiated.