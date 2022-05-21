Test soil before opting for direct seeding of rice: Agri experts
With the state government announcing incentives for those opting for direct seeding of rice, agricultural experts have advised farmers to get their soil tested before using the water-saving technique as it is not suitable for light-textured soil.
Experts said that though direct seeding of rice (DSR) saves labour, water and energy, it is recommended only for soils with a medium to heavy texture.
Moga plant protection officer Dr Jaswinder Singh Brar said, “Rice seeds should never be cultivated in light-textured soil as it is deficient in iron. Soil should be of the right texture to improve irrigation, water management and to ensure germination of rice seeds,” he said.
DSR has been projected as an alternative to puddled transplantation of rice. The state government has announced assistance of ₹1,500 per acre to farmers using the direct seeding method to plant paddy. The agriculture department has set a target of bringing 1,202 hectares of land under DSR in Punjab.
Agricultural experts say the seeds should be planted before the onset of monsoon. “For Basmati, the optimum sowing time is the second fortnight of June. Short-duration varieties of rice are suitable for DSR, and 8-10kg seeds are sufficient for sowing over one acre,” he said.
“Farmers can use the direct seeded rice drill Or lucky seed drill to cultivate paddy using the direct sowing technique,” said project director, Agriculture Technology Management Agency (ATMA), Faridkot, Amandeep Keshav.
Car robbed in Khanna by men posing as police officers
At least 10 miscreants, posing as police officers, robbed a car from two men which belonged to their employer on the National Highway near Khanna's Libra village late on Thursday night. In Ravi's complaint, Jagraon-based trader Vijay Kumar stated that his employees, Ravi and Ajay Kumar, were returning from Delhi in a Maruti Suzuki Brezza car when some people who introduced themselves as cops signalled them to stop.
Adopt zero tolerance towards polluters of rivers : Sukhbir Badal to AAP government
Expressing shock at the contamination of river waters in Punjab due to unchecked flow of industrial waste into them, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday asked the Aam Aadmi Party government to come out with a policy to clean the state's water bodies and adopt zero tolerance towards polluters.
Thieves bring down two transmission towers in Bathinda
Around 20 villages were plunged into darkness after two 66 kilovolt transmission towers collapsed near Rampura town on Thursday evening. It is suspected that unidentified persons had been stealing metal parts from the structures, which caused the collapse. Punjab State Power Corporation limited (PSPCL) officials said it was unusual for thieves to target high-power transmission line towers.
There's a saying in Hindi—baal ki khaal ukharna, to peel off the skin of the hair. That's what this grey-haired man is upto, on a pavement here in central Delhi. In his 60s, Dada has retired from his day job in 2017 — “but I feel restless at home.” Dada will tie up these “seek” together into a single broom, he says. His wife is employed in the same organisation, he says.
Video of teachers jostling for plates: Principals, school heads submit statements at DGSE office in Punjab
The nine officials, summoned after a video of principals and headmasters jostling for plates at chief minister Bhagwant Mann's event in Ludhiana went viral, on Friday registered their statements with the office of the Director General of School Education in Mohali, blaming the district administration here for poor arrangement that led to the chaos.
