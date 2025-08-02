Thar road rage case: Accused sent to 6-day police remand

A local court here has sent 21-year-old Manan Anand, accused in Thar road rage case, to six-day police remand, said officials. A local court here has sent 21-year-old Manan Anand, accused in Thar road rage case, to six-day police remand, said officials. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Third additional munsiff, Jammu, Arvind Manhas remanded the “influential” accused, a resident of Nanak Nagar, to six days of police custody in connection with FIR registered at Police Station Gandhi Nagar under Sections 281, 125(A), and 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

On Thursday, the accused was produced before the court by the investigating officer, PSI Mohammad Ilyas.

The IO submitted an application seeking nine days police remand of the accused.

The court after perusal of the IO’s application, nature of offence and sections invoked, sent the accused to 6 days of police remand.

The judge observed that since investigation was at a preliminary stage and the accused had been booked under attempt to murder charge, it became imperative to grant adequate time for the police to investigate the case.

After reviewing the case diary and the medical fitness certificate of the accused, the court granted six days police custody from July 31 to August 5.

The court directed the police to produce the accused before a competent court before the expiry of the remand period.

The court also ordered that the accused be medically examined every 24 hours.

Anand, on Sunday around 1.30 pm, had twice hit 68-year-old Kamalkant Dutta at Gandhi Nagar, who was riding a scooty.

After hitting him from the front, the accused had reversed his Thar and hit him for the second time. The high speed impact left the old man with a fractured skull and brain hemorrhage.