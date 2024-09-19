The dream of making kharchi-parchi government will never be fulfilled: Anurag Thakur

While campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kalka assembly constituency, former union minister Anurag Singh Thakur lashed out at Congress, saying, “The dream of making a kharchi-parchi government will never be fulfilled.” Who can forget the atrocities on Dalits during Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s rule in Haryana and during Congress’ rule in Mirchpur on 19 April 2010. (HT File)

Through half a dozen programmes in Ratia, Kalayat and Pinjore, Thakur, on Wednesday, sought votes for the BJP to continue the development of Haryana.

“Haryana Congress mein ik anaar sau bimar. Their top leadership looks helpless and powerless,” said Thakur while talking about Congress infighting.

Thakur added, “Who can forget the atrocities on Dalits during Hooda’s rule in Haryana and during Congress’ rule in Mirchpur on 19 April 2010? Congress inflicted immense atrocities on Dalits wherever it ruled. Dalits used to feel scared and intimidated during the Congress rule and Hooda could not get them justice. The Hooda family has not been able to respect Selja ji, a Dalit daughter, till date, so what will they do for the Dalits of the rest of the state?”

Thakur added, “The BJP gave 1.25 lakh jobs without nepotism and kharchi-parchi. Congress is trying to divide Haryana on the basis of caste, religion and sect. Rahul Gandhi says that Congress will end reservation. Is this not a tampering with Baba Saheb’s constitution and robbing the rights of our backward class’ brothers and sisters?”

While listing the works done by the BJP, Thakur said, “Congress did not even give a single bullet proof jacket to the army during its 10 years rule. The army used to yearn for essential equipment, scams were being done in military equipment, and brokerage was taken in defence deals. But Modi ji provided latest weapons to the army. Today, our army has everything from Rafale aircraft to bullet proof jackets, INS Vikrant to Tejas aircraft and Agni missile.”