The Great Khali alleges heckling by Ladhowal toll plaza staff, files complaint with Ludhiana police chief
Former WWE wrestler and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dalip Singh Rana aka The Great Khali got into an altercation with the staff at Ladhowal Toll Plaza on Monday.
Videos of Rana and the staffers exchanging abuses went viral on social networking sites, following which the former wrestler filed a complaint on Tuesday at the office of Ludhiana police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma.
Khali handed over his complaint to additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, headquarters) Pragya Jain and sought action. He alleged that the toll plaza staff forced him to get photographs clicked with them and said they won’t let him cross if he didn’t. When he refused, they started blackmailing and misbehaving with him, he alleged.
However, in a video, the toll barrier staff could be heard alleging that Khali had slapped one of their co-workers when they asked him to produce his identity card.
“I would get a picture clicked with them if they would have asked me politely. As I am a celebrity, how and why would I slap anyone?,” Said Rana.
In the video, Khali was asking the staff to open the toll barrier, but they refused to do so. Following a heated argument, one of the staffers asked the former wrestler to step out of his vehicle.
Khali tried to remove the barricades on his own, but he faced resistance from the staffers. Later, he sat inside his vehicle and left.
Police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma said they will take appropriate action after investigating the matter.
-
Onus on officials to fulfil Punjab CM’s dream of bathing in Buddha Nullah: NGT monitoring panel to officials
“Chief minister Bhagwant Mann wishes to take a bath in Buddha Nullah and the administration has enough funds (Rs 650 crore) for rejuvenation of the toxic vein. Now, the onus is on you (authorities) to fulfil the CM's wish,” said Justice Jasbir Singh (retired), chairman of the National Green Tribunal monitoring committee, during a special meeting held at Bachat Bhawan to review progress of the environmental plan for Ludhiana district .
-
MBBS admissions: Chandigarh removes exemptions for wards of defence personnel under UT pool
The UT administration on Tuesday removed all exemptions for wards of serving defence personnel and ex-servicemen in the eligibility criteria for MBBS admissions, under the 'UT pool' category, at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32. Out of a total of 150 MBBS seats in the college, 15% are for All India quota or 'Central pool' and the remaining 85% seats (115 seats) are under 'UT pool'.
-
Ludhiana: Man, son held for stabbing brother
A man from Sihora village and his son were arrested on Tuesday for stabbing his brother a day earlier. The accused have been identified as Harjinder Singh and his son Angrej Singh. The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of a resident of the same village, Teerath Singh, who is the son of the victim Nachattar Singh, 55. He added that Harjinder used to verbally abuse his family regularly after consuming liquor.
-
Ludhiana: Man dies of cardiac arrest while waiting at hospital
In a shocking incident, a 74- year- old man suffered a cardiac arrest and died while waiting for the doctor to arrive at ESI Hospital near Bharat Nagar Chowk on Tuesday afternoon. The death triggered a protest by the victim's relatives who accused the hospital of medical negligence. They placed the man's body in front of the hospital and raised slogans. The deceased has been identified as Moti Ram (74) of Shimlapuri.
-
Online fraud: Jagraon grocer duped of ₹60 lakh
A Jagraon grocer was duped of ₹60.10 lakh by a fraudster impersonating as hThe victim, Pardeep Kumar, 58, of New Grain Market, Mullanpur'sNRI relative . The victim, Pardeep Kumar, 58, of New Grain Market, Mullanpur, stated that the fraudster called him in April from an overseas number on WhatsApp, impersonating as his cousin is settled in Canada. Pardeep stated that he borrowed the money and transferred it to the bank account shared by the accused.
