'The Hope Initiative': Punjab CM Mann to join 40k students in fight against drugs

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Oct 18, 2023 07:14 AM IST

With Amritsar all geared up for 'The Hope Initiative', drug menace is all set to be passé. The district is ready to successfully host 'pray, pledge and play' component of the initiative on Wednesday. Punjab CM Mann is also joining nearly 40,000 students who are gathering at the Golden Temple to pray and pledge against the menace.

With Amritsar all geared up for ‘The Hope Initiative’, drug menace is all set to be passé. The district is ready to successfully host ‘pray, pledge and play’ component of the initiative on Wednesday.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann is also joining nearly 40,000 students who are gathering at the Golden Temple to pray and pledge against drug menace. (HT File Photo)
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann is also joining nearly 40,000 students who are gathering at the Golden Temple to pray and pledge against drug menace. (HT File Photo)

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann is also joining nearly 40,000 students who are gathering at the Golden Temple to pray and pledge against the menace.

Amritsar police commissioner Naunihal Singh said, “The event is likely to break all past records of initiatives and gatherings against drug menace with a record gathering of more than 40,000 students in person and many more joining online as well. The commissionerate police, Amritsar, have made arrangements for the live streaming of all these events, while the residents and supporters joining online have been urged to make virtual presentations of their participation and upload these on the website of the Amritsar police”.

Giving details, Singh said that all arrangements are in place for the October 18 event.

“As planned, the event shall begin with a walkathon led by students sporting yellow turbans from the four gates of the walled city to the Darbar Sahib where ‘ardas’ would be offered. The yellow headgears have already been distributed among them, while all arrangements for the distribution of the ‘prasad’ by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) at the end of the ‘ardas’,” he said.

During the visit, the CM will also brief the media after paying obeisance there.

