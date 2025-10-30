The police have only one caste, Khaki, says Haryana DGP OP Singh

Haryana director general of police (DGP) OP Singh on Wednesday directed district police officials to identify and arrest those involved in organised crime and illegal arms trade, describing such criminals as “cowards, fugitives and traitors.”

Addressing the media at the Rohtak superintendent of police (SP)’s office, Singh urged residents not to be intimidated by those who fire shots and flee.

“I have given a free hand to the police to act firmly against such criminals who are causing fear among the people by firing shots and running away,” Singh said. “The law and order situation cannot be judged by mere statements from some people. Haryana was never unsafe.”

The DGP also instructed police officers to monitor social media platforms for those spreading misinformation. “Recently, a man in Hisar was booked for spreading fake news,” Singh said. He also warned against individuals who attempt to incite violence during peaceful protests. “In a democracy, everyone has the right to protest, but we must watch for those trying to exploit such situations,” he added.

On allegations of caste discrimination within the police force, Singh said, “The police have only one caste — Khaki.”

He declined to comment on the ongoing investigation into the death of assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sandeep Lathar, who was found dead with a gunshot wound in a field in Ladhot village on October 14.