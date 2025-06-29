Himachal ministers’ absence from cabinet meeting unusual, says Jai Ram Thakur

Leader of opposition, Jai Ram Thakur has once again hit out at Congress after four cabinet ministers — deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri, industry minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, education minister Rohit Thakur and PWD minister Vikramaditya Singh were conspicuous with their absence from the cabinet meeting on Saturday. The education minister has a programme in Chaupal assembly constituency, while three other ministers did not attend the meeting due to personal reasons. In a statement issued from Kullu, Jai Ram Thakur said, “Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu led Congress government does not take anything seriously. The same is the condition of the cabinet meeting of Sukhu’s government at present.” (HT File)

In a statement issued from Kullu, Jai Ram Thakur said, “Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu led Congress government does not take anything seriously. The same is the condition of the cabinet meeting of Sukhu’s government at present. The absence of ministers from an important meeting raises questions. Questions are being raised internally whether the absence of ministers in the cabinet is just a coincidence, preoccupation or boycott of the cabinet meeting,” said Thakur while hinting at rifts in the Congress.

“With Monsoon there has been a huge loss of public money due to rain, cloudburst and floods. In such a situation, this is the first meeting of the cabinet and the absence of ministers handling important departments in that meeting raises big questions in itself. The absence of cabinet members in the meeting is somewhere a direct challenge to the leadership,” said Thakur.