‘They can kill me, but…’: Charanjit Channi on appearing before Vigilance Bureau

Former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who has been asked to appear before the Vigilance Bureau on Friday for questioning in a disproportionate assets case, claimed that he was ready to go to jail. Former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi. (HT File Photo)

Addressing a press conference, Channi said the agency has called him for questioning on a holiday and that he would be going there alone.

“Vigilance has called me today. They were supposed to call me on 20th April but they called me today when all the offices are closed... I will go there alone, you can kill me, send me to jail, do whatever you want. They can kill me too but I am ready for that,” Channi said.

The vigilance bureau had initially asked Channi to appear for questioning on April 12. He, however, requested for another date to join the investigation, which the bureau allowed, asking him to appear on April 20 at its Mohali office.

"But today, the bureau advanced the date from April 20 to April 14," state Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said on Thursday.

The Punjab Congress chief slammed the Aam Aadmi Party government over the advancement of the date, alleging that it exposes the party's “anti-Dalit face and vendetta politics”.

Channi was in Jalandhar on Thursday accompanying Congress candidate for the Lok Sabha bypoll Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary for filing her nomination papers.

The vigilance bureau has been inquiring into allegations of Channi amassing assets disproportionate to his known source of income. Last month, the bureau had issued a lookout circular against the former chief minister.

Senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa too lambasted the Bhagwant Mann government for the fresh summons against Channi.

