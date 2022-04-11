Third phase of Chandigarh’s public bicycle sharing system by June end
Chandigarh Smart City Limited is all set to launch the third phase of the public bicycle sharing (PBS) system by the end of June.
A total of 1,250 bicycles and 155 docking stations are expected to be added to the PBS in the third phase in different sectors of the city. Of these, 100 cycles have been received.
In the second phase of the public bicycle sharing, 1,250 bicycles were added, taking the total strength to 2,500. Particular stress was laid on expanding the network near educational institutions and government offices. In Panjab University alone, 11 new docking stations were made operational.
By October this year, all the four phases of the system are likely to be completed. This will entail 5,000 cycles, both mechanical and e-cycles and more than 600 docking stations across the city.
Since the launch of the first phase of PBS in August last year, more than 1 lakh users have downloaded the official mobile app. More than 1,300 users make use of the app daily, with the number going up to 1,800 on public holidays,
The users can rent bicycles ₹10 for half an hour and ₹5 for members for half an hour. One can register as a member for a year by making a one-time payment of ₹500. The users may take the bicycles by downloading and registering through the Smart Bike mobile app.
-
Mumbai police turn to cyber cell for tracking conspirator in Silver Oak riot
The Gamdevi police which has been probing the rioting which took place outside Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar's residence Silver Oak in Mumbai, is now taking the help of cyber police to scrutinise call data records and social media chats of protesters to find out whether they were instigated by any political party or an organisation. Advocate Gunaratan Sadavarte who is in two days police custody is being interrogated, said a senior IPS officer.
-
Chandigarh MC brings in sweeping changes, arms sanitation workers with new equipment worth ₹3 cr
With a major thrust on sanitation, the municipal corporation has decided to equip its staff with new equipment and machinery worth more than ₹3 crore. Equipment and machinery being purchased by the MC include, 50 hand carts, 300 wheel carts, 100 bin-on-wheels, five compactors and one garbage vulnerable points suction machine. The MC will also hire 20 tractor trolleys. Municipal Corporation is now targeting GVPs across the city.
-
Mercury up, daily power demand shoots up to 7,714 MW in Punjab
The rising mercury levels have led to power consumption soaring in the month of April, and to meet the demand, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited has made 43% more electricity available to consumers in April 2022. During April 2022, 8,758 MW was made available in comparison to 6,308 MW in April 2021. The PSPCL is focusing on maximum banking with other states. The PSPCL-owned Pachhwara coal mine in Jharkhand has not been operational since 2015.
-
Chintels Paradiso owners hold silent protests to mark two months of collapse
A group of apartment owners of Chintels Paradiso held silent protests at different government offices, including the mini-secretariat, police commissionerate, and at the condominium on Sunday to mark two months of the multiple ceiling collapse in Tower D of the condominium that killed two residents. Around 20 flat owners of the condominium held silent protests at various government offices on Sunday. The house owners also said that no action has been taken against the culprits.
-
Ban on single-use plastic in Gurugram from July 1
Starting from July 1, the manufacturing, importing, stocking, distribution, and sale of single-use plastic will be banned across the city and violation of the rule will attract a maximum fine of ₹25,000, said officials from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram on Sunday. In February, the Haryana Urban Local Bodies issued an order to all municipal corporations across the state to take action against plastic use within their respective jurisdictions.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics