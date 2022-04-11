Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Third phase of Chandigarh’s public bicycle sharing system by June end
Third phase of Chandigarh’s public bicycle sharing system by June end

1,250 bicycles and 155 docking stations are expected to be added to the PBS in the third phase of the public bicycle sharing system, a Chandigarh Smart City Limited undertaking
Chandigarh Smart City Limited will launch the third phase of Chandigarh’s public bicycle sharing system by the end of June. (HT File)
Chandigarh Smart City Limited will launch the third phase of Chandigarh's public bicycle sharing system by the end of June.
Published on Apr 11, 2022 01:00 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Chandigarh Smart City Limited is all set to launch the third phase of the public bicycle sharing (PBS) system by the end of June.

A total of 1,250 bicycles and 155 docking stations are expected to be added to the PBS in the third phase in different sectors of the city. Of these, 100 cycles have been received.

In the second phase of the public bicycle sharing, 1,250 bicycles were added, taking the total strength to 2,500. Particular stress was laid on expanding the network near educational institutions and government offices. In Panjab University alone, 11 new docking stations were made operational.

By October this year, all the four phases of the system are likely to be completed. This will entail 5,000 cycles, both mechanical and e-cycles and more than 600 docking stations across the city.

Since the launch of the first phase of PBS in August last year, more than 1 lakh users have downloaded the official mobile app. More than 1,300 users make use of the app daily, with the number going up to 1,800 on public holidays,

The users can rent bicycles 10 for half an hour and 5 for members for half an hour. One can register as a member for a year by making a one-time payment of 500. The users may take the bicycles by downloading and registering through the Smart Bike mobile app.

