Third shooter involved in Mohali Sector-79 firing arrested

Four days after the Anti-Gangster Task Force on Thursday arrested the second shooter out of total four men involved in the firing at a Sector-79 eatery, Mohali Police on Monday nabbed the third shooter. Mohali police nabbed the third shooter involved in Sector-79 firing. (HT File)

According to the sources, Arshjot, 26, of Balongi was held by Sohana police. Arshjot, according to the sources, has a criminal past.

Earlier on February 29, AGTF arrested Amritpal Singh, alias Nannu from Balongi and recovered two weapons from him.

During questioning, Nannu told police that he had procured the weapons from gangster Lucky Patial, the man making extortion calls to Punjabi lyricist and composer Bunty Bains.

However, police are yet to arrest the fourth accused identified as Rana.

Bains on February 27 had left Katani Premium Dhaba in Sector 79, an hour before the four shooters opened fire outside the eatery at 1 am. The music composer had shared real-time images on his Instagram account, pointing that the firing may have been a failed targeted attack.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav shared that Amritpal Singh, alias Nannu, is an associate of Davinder Bambiha gang.

Feroz Khan of Nagour district in Rajasthan, was already arrested by Kurukshetra police on Wednesday after being shot in an encounter on Tuesday.

Facing many cases, Feroz was also involved in the January murder of Rajan, a shooter of the rival Lawrence Bishnoi gang, police said.

According to police, the accused carried out the firing under the instructions of Armenia-based Lucky Patial, who leads the Davinder Bambiha gang, with the aim of extorting ₹1 crore money from Bains.

Bains, was also manager of slain Punjab singer Shubhdeep Singh, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district in May 2022.