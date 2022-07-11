Thousands offer Eid prayers in Kashmir valley amid drizzle
Peaceful Eid al-Adha celebrations were held across Kashmir on Sunday.
The biggest congregational Eid prayers were held at Dargah Hazratbal on the banks of Dal Lake where thousands of devotees offered prayers in the morning amid a slight drizzle that brought down the mercury.
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah also offered Eid prayers at Dargah Hazratbal. However, Eid prayers were not allowed at the City’s Grand Mosque, Jamia Masjid, where authorities did not allow Eid prayers to be held owing to the law-and-order situation. Officials had asked the Jamia Auqaf officials to hold Eid prayers at 6.30am which they refused. Later, security forces were deployed outside the grand mosque.
Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha also extended Eid greetings, and hoped that the festival strengthens the bonds of peace and brotherhood and brought peace, happiness and joy to everybody.
As the day progressed people could be seen visiting their relatives and distributing sacrificial meat. Several people, especially children, visited parks and gardens. Additional troops were deployed at sensitive places across the Valley.
-
Kejriwal, Mann to lead Tiranga Yatra in Palampur
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will visit Himachal Pradesh this week to participate in a Tiranga Yatra organised by his party's state unit in Palampur in the run up to the assembly polls in the hill state. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann will also visit the state to join Kejriwal in the event scheduled to be held in the assembly constituency on Tuesday, the party said on Sunday.
-
Man held with pistol, ₹2.5 lakh at Chandigarh’s Sector 17-18 divider
Police on the intervening night between Saturday and Sunday arrested a 25-year-old man at a naka set up on the Sector 17-18 dividing road with a 0.32 bore pistol, seven live cartridges and ₹2.5 lakh. The accused had no licence for the weapon. As per police, a late night naka was deployed and the accused, Akesh Kanwaljeet Singh Brar of Phidde Khurd village of district Faridkot, was driving a Thar SUV.
-
Another cheating case registered against former Chandigarh’s Sec-51 RWA president
Police have registered yet another case of cheating against a former president of the Sector-51 RWA for duping a city resident of ₹17.84 lakh. In the latest case, the complainant, Gopal Attri of Burail village, alleged that The accused, Manjit Kaur took ₹17.84 lakh from him for providing a flat under the oustee quota between July 2 and August 10, 2020. But she neither kept her promise nor returned the money.
-
700 local youths recruited by terror groups in J&K in 4 yrs
Terrorist groups recruited 700 Jammu and Kashmir youths into their fold in the last four years, while 141 terrorists, the majority of them foreigners, are currently active in the union territory, officials said. According to Union Ministry of Home Affairs statistics, a total of 82 foreign terrorists were operating in Jammu and Kashmir as on July 5, 2022, while there were 59 active local terrorists.
-
Spice of Life | Two promises for the love of daughters
Maya American poet, Angelou When I conceived my second child, I was more than happy to pay regular visits to my gynaecologist for pre-natal check-ups. The gynaecologist looked perturbed. Much for female empowerment! I was still considering how to console her when she took my hand in hers and said, “I would totally understand if you would also like to swap me for some other doctor since you already have a daughter.”
