Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / ‘Threat’ to DC, SHOs: Local court acquits SAD leader Valtoha in six-year-old case

‘Threat’ to DC, SHOs: Local court acquits SAD leader Valtoha in six-year-old case

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 17, 2023 10:32 PM IST

A local court on Friday acquitted senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former Khemkaran MLA Virsa Singh Valtoha in a case of “threatening and abusing” former Tarn Taran deputy commissioner and station house officers.

The case was filed on the complaint of Congress leader Tejpreet Singh Peter Sandhu. (Representational Photo (Shutterstock))
The case was filed on the complaint of Congress leader Tejpreet Singh Peter Sandhu. (Representational Photo (Shutterstock))
ByHT Correspondent, Tarn Taran

A local court on Friday acquitted senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Khemkaran MLA Virsa Singh Valtoha in a case of “threatening and abusing” former Tarn Taran deputy commissioner and station house officers.

The case was filed on the complaint of Congress leader Tejpreet Singh Peter Sandhu. The complaint was made to the then senior superintendent of Police (SSP) Harjit Singh against Valtoha based on a purported video that went viral on social media.

The complainant produced this video purportedly showing Valtoha threatening the then Tarn Taran DC and station house officers with dire consequences for “harassing” his party workers, who were sitting on a dharna.

Based on the complaint lodged by the Congress leader, Sadar Police station registered a case against Valtoha under section 189 of IPC.

Advocate JS Dhillon, the counsel of the SAD leader, said, “Tarn Taran chief judicial magistrate Rajesh Ahluwalia while accepting the arguments of the defence acquitted my client”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out