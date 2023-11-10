Threat to NGO head: HC seeks report from Punjab, Chandigarh

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday directed the UT administration and the Punjab government to submit a report by November 15 on the threat perception to NGO head ArriveSafe. The PIL was filed in March. Since then, the high court has been coming down heavily, mainly on Punjab government, for its failure to remove the protesters. (HT Photo)

The NGO head, Harman Sidhu, had moved a plea claiming threat to his life. The NGO is the petitioner in the PIL that had sought removal of protesters from Mohali’s YPS Chowk, where traffic flow between Mohali and Chandigarh remains affected since January 7 due to their blockade. The protest is being carried out by the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha, demanding release of Sikh prisoners.

The plea was filed as an application in the PIL pending on the issue. It sought directions to protect his life, personal liberty and security for himself and his family. “Because of his petition, the disgruntled persons have turned an evil eye towards him and his NGO Arrive Safe, and have been constantly threatening him over phone using international SIM cards, which are difficult to trace and by sending him anonymous threats through post, WhatsApp and other social media accounts,” Sidhu had said in the plea.

The PIL was filed in March. Since then, the high court has been coming down heavily, mainly on Punjab government, for its failure to remove the protesters.

On some occasions the protest has turned violent. On the last date of hearing in October, the court had sought Centre’s response as Punjab shared that it was an inter-state issue, and Chandigarh and Centre also needed to take steps for resolution of the impasse. As per Sidhu, he had started receiving threats after the plea was filed in March. The threats were received on his social media accounts and also claims of instances when his vehicle was followed by unknown persons, the plea had stated.

