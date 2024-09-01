Threats, cooperation discussed at security conference

Aiming to enhance security and foster inter-agency cooperation, a joint intelligence and security conference was held between high-ranking officials from the army, police, BSF and sister intelligence agencies at the Mamum cantonment on Friday, officials said. Such meetings are organised frequently to keep a check on security threats. (Courtesy: X)

“It marked a critical step towards strengthening the partnership between military and civilian intelligence and law enforcement agencies to address emerging threats and ensure public safety,” said Jammu-based defence spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal.

Chaired by Lt Gen Rajan Sharawat, GOC 9 Corps, in presence of Major General Vikram Sharma, GOC Gurj Division, the two-hour meeting brought together key figures. The aim was to review current security protocols, assess recent challenges and strategise on future actions to effectively safeguard the region, he said.

“Emphasis was placed on enhancing real-time communication between army and other civil intelligence and law enforcing agencies to improve response times and operational efficiency during crises, he said.

All entities reviewed protocols for intelligence-sharing, ensuring that information critical to regional and local security is accurately and promptly exchanged ensuring timeliness and optimum response.

“Plans were laid out for joint initiatives designed to align tactics and strategies, thereby improving the interoperability of all stakeholders in critical situations,” he said.

The meeting also had a detailed review of current crisis response strategies, with an eye towards refining procedures to better address complex and evolving threats.

GOC 9 Corps expressed the importance of the meeting, stating, “This review meeting signifies a crucial step towards fortifying our collective security efforts. By strengthening our collaboration and inter-agency coordination we are better equipped to respond to challenges and protect our nation and its citizens.”

Meanwhile, GOC of the 16 Corps, Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva also conducted a security review in Doda region. During the visit, he complimented the troops for their steadfastness and the professional conduct demonstrated during operations.

“Security Forces are maintaining heightened vigil and aerial platforms are being utilised to provide over-watch”, Army’s 16 Corps wrote on X. Jammu and Kashmir is all set to go into assembly polls on September 18, 25 and October 1.