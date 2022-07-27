Three accused of murdering Kotkhai seer land in police net

Police arrested three persons, accused of kidnapping and subsequently murdering a seer from Halaila Ashram of the Kotkhai area.

The victim, Swami Shiv Narayan Giri had gone missing on June 6, following which an FIR under section 364 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code was registered on June 11 at Kotkhai police station. A special team, led by inspector Manoj Kumar and sub-inspector Madan, was formed to carry out the investigation of the case.

“Based on an investigation through CCTV footage, call detail records and bank account transactions, an accused Dharmender, age 37 years, resident of Aurangabad, Bihar was arrested in Bihar on June 25,” said Shimla superintendent of police Monika Bhutungru.

The accused, during interrogation revealed that the victim had been murdered. The deceased’s body was then recovered from Rajgarh, Sirmaur.

The accused also revealed the involvement of two other persons, and the three were booked for murder, criminal conspiracy and kidnapping.

One of the aides, Bhupinder, 40, resident of Gaya, Bihar was arrested on July 18 from Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, with the help of Tamil Nadu Police, the SP said.

The special team later also arrested the main accused, Ravinder alias Swami Atamanand Giri, 40, a resident of Panchkula, Haryana, from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh on July 20.

Bhutungru said Ravinder was a disciple of the deceased and planned the murder for money. She said the victim’s car and ₹6 lakh have also been recovered. Further investigations are underway.