Three acquitted in 2018 P’kula robbery case due to lack of evidence

A local court has acquitted three men accused in a 2018 robbery case, citing insufficient evidence and failure to establish their identity as the perpetrators. The complaint was filed by Ravinder Sharma. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The case was registered at Sector-5 police station on June 9, 2018, under Sections 392 and 395 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 25 of the Arms Act. The accused — Jaspreet Singh and Gurwinder Singh from Ambala, and Vikramjit Singh alias Vicky from Ferozepur, Punjab — were arrested months after the alleged incident. Two other co-accused in the case had different outcomes: Ankit Bhadu was killed in a police encounter on February 7, 2019, and Akshay Pehalwan was declared a proclaimed offender.

The complaint was filed by Ravinder Sharma. According to him, on the night of June 9, 2018, he and his friend Ram Mehar Sharma were driving from Sector 25 market to Sector 21 market when they stopped near a liquor vend close to Ghaggar bridge around 9.25 pm. At that moment, three young men, aged around 25-26, approached them, threatened them with country-made pistols, snatched the car keys, and fled with the vehicle. The stolen car contained a GPS device and the mobile phones of both occupants.

Police claimed that Jaspreet and Gurwinder had confessed during interrogation to committing the robbery along with co-accused Ankit, Akshay, and Vikramjit. At the time, Jaspreet and Gurwinder were already lodged in Central Jail, Patiala, in connection with another FIR registered at Mataur police station, Mohali. They were formally arrested in this robbery case in June 2018. Vikramjit, also in Central Jail for a separate case from Sohana police station, was arrested in October 2018. The police claimed that the stolen vehicle had been recovered.

However, during the trial, the court found that the prosecution failed to provide concrete evidence linking the accused to the crime. The complainant could not identify them in court, and the stolen mobile phones were never recovered. Although the car was said to have been recovered in a different case, the recovery was not directly linked to any of the accused in the current trial.

Due to these gaps in evidence and lack of identification, the court acquitted all three accused.