Three armymen die after slipping into gorge in Kupwara

Three armymen including a junior commissioned officer (JCO) died after they slipped and fell into a gorge in Machil Sector of the Frontier district, Kupwara. The same comes in the backdrop of incessant snow in mountainous areas of Kashmir.

The three were identified as naib subedar Parshotam Kumar, havildar Amrik Singh and sepoy Amit Sharma.

Army officials said the party of three were on a routine operational duty on Tuesday evening in Machil Sector — along a narrow winter track.

“While moving towards the forward post, snow along the narrow track broke, leading to slipping of one JCO and two Jawans into a deep gorge,” army’s public relations officer Col Emrin Musavi said.

Musavi said a search and rescue operation was immediately launched with troops from the nearest post, but the trio could not be rescued, adding, “Despite adverse weather conditions and rough terrain, sustained efforts of the search party led to the recovery of mortal remains of the three brave soldiers this morning between 4.15 to 4.45 am.”

Late naib subedar Parshotam Kumar was 43 and had joined the army in 1996. He hailed from Majua Uttami village in the Bishnah tehsil, Jammu. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Late Hav Amrik Singh was 39 and had joined the army in 2001. He hailed from Mandwara village in the Ghanari tehsil, Una, Himachal Pradesh. He is survived by his wife and a son.

Late sepoy Amit Sharma was 23 and had joined the army in 2019. He hailed from Talasi Khurd village in Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh. He is survived by his mother.

“The mortal remains of the three bravehearts will be taken for last rites to their respective native places, where they would be laid to rest with full military honours. In this hour of grief, the Indian Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved families,” Musavi said.

Pall of gloom descends upon deceased’s homes

A pall of gloom descended upon the houses of JCO Parshotam Kumar, havildar Amrik Singh and sepoy Amit Sharma.

Kumar, a resident of Majua Uttami village in Bishnah area of Jammu district, is survived by his wife and a daughter and son.

Speaking about the news of his demise, Kumar’s brother told reporters, “We were four brothers and a sister. He was the youngest. We lovingly called him ‘sahib’ his childhood name. This morning we got reports of an avalanche in which three soldiers were martyred, but there was no clarification on their identity. We came to know through the media. Our brother laid his life for the nation.”

He added that Kumar’s first wife died of cancer around five years ago and he had a daughter Preeti Devi, around 16, from his first marriage.

“Around four years ago he married again and had a son out of a second marriage. Kumar, who joined the army in 1996, had left three more years of service but destiny had something else in store for him,” said his brother.

Villagers, meanwhile, described Kumar as a “very humble natured” man.

Bishnah station house officer, inspector Vikram Sharma said the body of the deceased hasn’t yet reached his native village.

For the family of sepoy Sharma, who was the youngest of three siblings, the New Year has brought more sorrow after his grandmother’s passing last week.

Sharma’s father Vijay Kumar worked as a labourer while mother was a housewife. He studied at a school near his village and joined the army in 2019.

Neelam Sharma, a former member of the Block Development Council (BDC) of the area, said Sharma’s grandfather died around six months ago. She said Sharma has an elder brother and a sister.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom also descended on Ganu Mandwara village, the home of Havildar Amrik Singh after the news of the soldiers’ demise.

Second-born among the three siblings, Singh studied at a local school and joined the army in 2001. He is survived by his wife Ruchi and son Abhinav, who studies in the Class 6.

Pradhan of the Ganu Mandwara, said that they haven’t got any news when the mortal remains of the solider will be brought to the village.

(with inputs from Himachal)