Three arrested for black-marketing IPL tickets in Mohali

Mohali police have busted a black-marketing racket involving illegal sale of IPL tickets at inflated prices with arrest of three persons. The accused have been identified as Naveen Kumar from Jind, Haryana; and Darpan Kumar and Parharsh Anurag, both from New Delhi, said Mohali police. (File)

The accused have been identified as Naveen Kumar from Jind, Haryana; and Darpan Kumar and Parharsh Anurag, both from New Delhi.

Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harmandeep Singh Hans said these arrests were made during the first qualifier match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru held at New PCA cricket stadium in Mullanpur on Thursday.

The SSP said the accused had procured a large number of tickets in advance and were selling them at exorbitant prices near the stadium premises. Acting on a tip-off, police from the Mullanpur police station apprehended the accused red-handed.

Hans added that stated that FIR No. 91 was registered under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and investigations were underway to uncover any wider network or accomplices involved in the racket.

He appealed to general public to give any information regarding sale of IPL match tickets at inflated prices near the cricket stadium, and to immediately inform the Mullanpur SHO at 9203-200-009 and Mullanpur DSP at 7710-111-912.