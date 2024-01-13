Three arrested with contraband in Anantnag

Police on Friday busted a drug module in south Kashmir’s Anantnag and arrested three persons along with huge consignment of contraband substances. In this regard, a case FIR No. 04/2024 under relevant sections of law was registered in Mattan police station. (iStock)

Anantnag police received information that a family comprising (father, mother and son) identified as Ramzan Ganai, Shahzada Akhter and Zubair Ramzan Ganai of Seer Hamdan Mattan under a well-planned criminal conspiracy are continuously indulging in illegal trade of illicit alcohol as well as of cannabis charas powder. Sources also revealed that the trio has concealed huge quantity of illicit alcohol as well as illicit cannabis charas powder in specially made hideouts.

A search team comprising of Anantnag police and executive magistrate concerned raided the spot. During the search, police party recovered about 9.27 Kgs of charas powder and 867 Bottles of illicit alcohol which was seized on spot. “All three accused were arrested. Vehicles including, Swift Dzire, Baleno, KTM motorcycle and cash amount of ₹13,325 (believed to be proceeds of narcotics) were seized. Further investigation in the instant case is going on,” the official spokesperson said.