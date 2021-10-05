Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Three booked for duping Punjab Police constable of 56,000
Faridkot police on Monday booked three persons for duping a Punjab Police constable of ₹56,500.
Faridkot police on Monday booked three persons for duping a Punjab Police constable of 56,500.
Published on Oct 05, 2021
By HT Correspondent

The district police on Monday booked three persons for duping a Punjab Police constable of 56,500.

The accused have been identified as Shaifi Das of West Bengal, Dinkar Pandit and Sumant Kumar of Bihar.

Sub-inspector Gurmeet Singh said constable Pramodh Kumar, who is resident of Dogar Basti Faridkot city, filed a complaint of cyber fraud alleging that someone withdrew 56,500 from his account fraudulently through an online app.

“A case has been registered on the investigation conducted by the state cybercrime cell, Mohali, after taking legal opinion from district attorney. Investigation has found that the accused committed fraud with Pramodh. The accused first called on Pramodh’s mobile phone and later sent a link on a pay app asking him click on it for verification. When Pramodh clicked on the link, amount was deducted from his account automatically,” he added.

A case has been registered under Section 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Faridkot city police station.

Tuesday, October 05, 2021
