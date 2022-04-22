Three booked for grabbing Zirakpur hotel, threatening to kill owner
The Zirakpur police have booked three men for grabbing the hotel of a debt-ridden businessman and threatening to kill him.
The accused have been identified as Gurdeep Singh and Paramjit Singh Saluja, both residents of Lajpat Nagar, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, and Satnam Singh, alias Amit, a resident of Sector 41, Chandigarh.
The victim, Ishan Sharma, lives in Sector 7, Panchkula, and owns Hotel Almeida in Zirakpur.
Sharma told the police that during the past few months, he had suffered huge losses and his business was not doing well.
He said the accused approached him on the pretext of providing him a loan, but instead occupied his hotel forcibly. When he protested, they threatened to kill him by pointing a pistol at him and warned him against returning to the hotel. By threatening him, the trio also extorted money from him, Sharma alleged.
Investigating officer sub-inspector Paramjit Kaur said they had booked the three accused under Sections 420 (cheating), 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt.) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, and the Arms Act. She said the accused were absconding currently and a manhunt had been launched to nab them.
-
AAP plea against mayoral polls filed with altered documents: Chandigarh DC tells HC
The Chandigarh deputy commissioner on Thursday claimed before the Punjab and Haryana high court that Aam Aadmi Party leaders, who have challenged elections to the posts of mayor, senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor of the Chandigarh municipal corporation, filed the plea with “manipulated documents”. The DC's response came on a plea filed by AAP candidates, who lost the election to all three posts on January 8 and are seeking its quashing.
-
Wallet of bride’s brother stolen from engagement party at Chandigarh hotel
Engagement celebrations turned sour after the wallet of the bride's brother was stolen at a hotel in Sector 43 on Wednesday. According to police, the ring ceremony was underway when the bride's brother realised Naveen Sharma of Jaipur, Rajasthan's wallet was stolen. Police are scanning the hotel's CCTV cameras for clues about the thief, who has been booked under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 36 police station.
-
Students protesting on campus required to carry ID cards: Panjab University
Panjab University on Thursday made it compulsory for students to carry their ID cards while participating in any protest on the campus. Student bodies had also organised a joint protest earlier this month. Students For Society president Sandeep said it was a direct attack on students' democratic rights. PU DUI Renu Vig said, “Students have been advised to carry their ID cards with them only to ensure there are no outsiders on the campus.”
-
Chandigarh admn gives slum-dwellers two days to leave before razing Colony Number 4
Moving ahead with its plan to carry out a demolition drive in Colony Number 4 to reclaim public land, the UT administration on Thursday directed the colony residents to remove their belongings and vacate the land before April 23. Estate Office personnel on Thursday made public announcements at the colony asking residents to remove their belongings, as when the administration takes action against the illegal constructions, any damage to belongings will not be its responsibility.
-
Chandigarh: CBI arrests debt recovery officer for accepting ₹70,000 bribe
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday arrested an officer with the Debt Recovery Tribunal in Sector 17 for accepting ₹70,000 as bribe. The arrest came following a complaint by a resident of Kaithal, Haryana. There he met the accused, Sunil Kumar Tiwary, who sought a bribe of ₹2 lakh to help Tiwary and later settled for ₹70,000. As Tiwary accepted the bribe, he was caught red-handed.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics