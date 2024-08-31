Three booked for Kaithal man’s death in Belarus

Three persons involved in sending a Kaithal man to Germany last month through the donkey route have been booked on Friday, days after the migrant died in Belarus while on way to Germany. Vishal was killed in Belarus on August 7. (HT File)

The “donkey route” refers not to a specific route, but to a circuitous, often perilous multi-hop journey that migrants take to reach western countries.

The accused have been identified as Satpal, sarpanch of Karnal’s Aungad village, Siyaram, a native of Aungad village, and Ankit Rana, reportedly in Italy.

The complainant Ved Prakash, a resident of Bandrana village of Kaithal’s Dhand, told police that he wanted to send his son Vishal to a foreign country and the said accused helped him sent his son to Germany last month.

“My son did not reach Germany, instead he was killed in Belarus on August 7. We received the information about his death on August 22,” Ved Prakash said.

A case under Sections 316 (2), 318 (2) and 61 of the BNS had been registered against the accused at Nissing police station on Wednesday.