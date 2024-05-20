Three Chandigarh nominees to get notice for not submitting expenditure registers

The Chandigarh election department will issue show-cause notice to three candidates, contesting in the city, for failing to submit election expenditure registers with the department. In adherence with electoral guidelines and regulations, the first inspection and reconciliation meeting with contesting candidates was held on Monday at the UT Guest House, Sector 6, Chandigarh. (HT file photo for representation)

In adherence with electoral guidelines and regulations, the first inspection and reconciliation meeting with contesting candidates was held on Monday at the UT Guest House, Sector 6, Chandigarh. The trio had given the meeting a miss.

Out of 19 contesting candidates, 16 presented their election expenditure booklets along with relevant documents and vouchers, complying with the stipulated guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The records maintained by these candidates were reconciled with the “shadow registers” maintained by the expenditure accounting teams.

“Three candidates, including Sunil Kumar, Sunil Thaman and Ranpreet Singh, did not attend the inspection of expenditure registers. The three independent candidates will be served notices as per the provisions contained in the compendium of instructions on the election expenditure monitoring. They will be given an opportunity to produce their registers for inspection and reconciliation with the shadow observation register. The expenditure observer will conduct second and third inspection on May 24 and May 29, respectively,” said district election officer-cum-returning officer Vinay Pratap Singh.

In line with the ECI’s commitment to conduct free and fair elections, the second level randomisation of EVMs was successfully conducted on Monday which was overseen by Singh, in the presence of general observer SS Gill, and representatives of contesting candidates and political parties at Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology, Sector 26.

The entire process was also recorded on video for transparency.

Using ECI’s software, a randomised list of EVMs, including ballot units, control units, and voter verifiable paper audit trails (VVPATs), was generated for allocation to respective polling stations. The list of randomised EVMs assigned to specific polling stations was shared with candidates and their representatives for transparency. The EVMs have now been securely stored in a strong room.

Singh said, “Ballot papers for the Chandigarh parliamentary constituency have been printed. The commissioning of EVMs will commence from May 20, under videographic surveillance and security cover, in the presence of candidates or their representatives tomaintain transparency.”