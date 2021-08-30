Three cops booked for graft

Two employees of Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB) and a Haryana Police constable posted in Sonepat have been booked for extorting ₹20,000 from a man while accusing him of peddling drugs. A spokesman of Rohtak police said the case was registered against the three after Ambala DSP Rajesh Kumar found them guilty in a probe.

The Bahu Akbarpur police in Rohtak booked inspector Shiv Darshan, constable Rajiv, both posted with the HSNCB, and constable Pawan under sections 20, 27 and 59 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1959, and sections 7 and 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

In his complaint to the police, Anoop Kumar of Madina village in Rohtak said a HSNCB team raided his house on August 19. “Inspector Shiv Darshan told me they have recovered drugs. Constable Pawan of our village demanded ₹1 lakh in lieu of not registering a case against me. The team took me and my brother to a flat in Rohtak where the inspector asked us to sign on a blank paper. The next day, we paid ₹20,000 to Pawan. When I told them that I will raise the issue with the senior officials, Pawan came to my house on August 23 and returned the amount,” the complainant said.