Three days on, three held for robbing elderly woman in Ludhiana

Three days after two miscreants robbed an elderly woman of jewellery after holding her captive in her house in Durlabh Nagar, Samrala police arrested the accused and their aide. Police claimed to solve atleast 14 more cases with their arrest. According to officials, the accused were also involved in stealing alms money from religious places. Police say accused were involved in at least 14 other incidents, also stole donated money from religious places. (HT)

The accused have been identified as Inderjit Singh alias Happy/Kartar Singh of Julfgarh, Machhiwara and Amandeep Kumar of Masand Mohalla, Samrala. The police recovered ₹14,000 in cash, gold jewellery, a laptop, sharp-edged weapons, besides a bike used in the crime.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Samrala Tarlochan Singh stated that the police arrested Inderjit Singh from Jalandhar following a tip-off. Following the information provided by the accused the police arrested their aides.

He added that the accused on June 24, posing as plumbers, barged into a house in Durlabh Nagar, Samrala. The accused overpowered elderly woman Kamlesh Kumari, who was present at house alone. The accused tied the woman to a chair and gagged her with a piece of cloth. The accused robbed her of jewellery and ₹5,000 in cash before fleeing. The accused were captured in CCTV cameras installed near the spot while escaping on a bike.

The Samrala police have lodged an FIR under Sections 342, 454, 380 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the unidentified accused. Later, the police added Sections 392 and 397 of IPC in the FIR.

DSP Singh added that more important information is expected from the accused during further questioning.