Three held for attack on former ‘granthi’ in Alwar
Jaipur: Three persons have been arrested in connection with a recent attack on a former ‘granthi’ of a gurdwara in Alwar district of Rajasthan, police said.
The main accused, Sundar (19), a resident of Alawada village, is the son of victim Gurubaksh Singh’s close friend Dalveer.
Sundar had eloped with a married woman from the Mev community sometime back and Alawada Sarpanch Jumma, a Mev, had helped the police in recovering the woman. The woman is a resident of nearby Milakpur village. Both the woman and Sundar wanted to live together but her family members took her away with them.
Sundar wanted to teach Jumma a lesson by implicating him in a false case of assaulting the ‘granthi’. He and his four friends planned to attack Gurubaksh, said the police.
They threw chilli powder in Gurubaksh’s eyes and chopped his hair thinking the police will primarily suspect Jumma and his family members to be behind this incident and arrest them, superintendent of police Tejaswani Gautam said.
The incident occurred on July 21 night near Alawad village. “He committed the crime with a conspiracy to implicate Jumma. He thought that the police would suspect Jumma because a dispute between the people of the two villages was already going on,” Gautam said.
Apart from Sundar, two of his friends, identified as Shaukat Mev and Mousam Mev, were also arrested, Gautam said.
-
SGPC objects to naming of Centre’s water conservation scheme as ‘Amrit Sarovar’
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Friday objected to the naming of a water conservation scheme of the Centre as 'Amrit Sarovar', saying that it cannot be accepted as it is a disrespect to Sikh history and traditions. SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the Government of India is developing ponds for water conservation across the country, and the scheme is named as 'Amrit Sarovar', which corresponds to traditions of Sikh history.
-
Kunwar Vijay puts own govt in dock over Vinod Ghai’s appointment as AG
Ruling AAP's Amritsar north MLA and former IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh has cautioned the Bhagwant Maan government against appointing criminal lawyer Vinod Ghai as Punjab next advocate general, saying that he represented the accused in the 2015 Bargari sacrilege and Behbal Kalan firing cases. On Thursday, chief minister Bhagwant Mann said Ghai will take over as the AG soon.
-
Kharif milling policy to bring transparency: CM
Chandigarh: Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said in a path breaking initiative, the state government has introduced the “Kharif Milling Policy 2022-23” with an aim to bring transparency and equity in the milling operations of paddy. Any discrepancy will automatically point to an attempt by the miller to deliver cheap rice purchased from the open market /PDS and will result in blacklisting of the mill, added the CM.
-
Afghan drug smuggler running well-oiled ring in border belt
Afghanistan-based notorious drug smuggler Mohammad Hussain Dad, who is wanted in a 3000-kg heroin seizure case, has been spreading his network in the border districts of Punjab for smuggling the contraband, according to sources in the Punjab police. Dad, with the help of his two Pakistan-based associates Hazi Niyamat Ullah and Zamil, has been in contact with several Indian smugglers for the heroin smuggling from across the border, they said.
-
Class-9 student dies as truck hits school bus in Dasuya
Hoshiarpur : A Class 9 student was killed and 12 others injured after a bus of St Paul's Convent School ferrying them met with an accident in Dasuya on Friday. The victim was identified as Harman of Lodhi Chak village. Dasuya MLA Karamvir Singh Ghumman and Tanda legislator Jasbir Singh Raja met the injured in the civil hospital and announced free treatment by the state government.
