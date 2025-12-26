Three held for night-time robberies in Ludhiana

Police have arrested three men who allegedly roamed the city streets at night and robbed passersby at knifepoint. The accused were apprehended following a tip-off and the police have recovered stolen mobile phones, weapons, and an unregistered motorcycle from them. Acting on the tip-off, police laid a naka near the garbage dump in Shankar Colony and conducted a raid, apprehending all three accused. (HT Photo)

The arrested have been identified as Raj Kumar, a resident of New Puneet Nagar; Abdul Kalam of Shakti Colony, New Bhamian and Sandeep Kumar from New National Colony. Police recovered 25 mobile phones, a motorcycle without numberplates and two sharp-edged weapons from their possession.

ASI Bhupinder Singh, the investigating officer, said that a routine patrol team received specific information from a reliable source that the three men were committing robberies by threatening pedestrians with knives. The informer also revealed that the suspects were using an unregistered Splendor motorcycle for their crimes.

Acting on the tip-off, police laid a naka near the garbage dump in Shankar Colony and conducted a raid, apprehending all three accused. The stolen items and weapons were recovered during the search.

During preliminary investigation, it emerged that the accused had committed several robberies across the city. Each of them is already facing one criminal case. They were produced before a court, which granted two days’ police remand for further interrogation. Police said more information about other robbery incidents could surface during questioning.

ASI Bhupinder Singh also revealed that the accused, all around 22 years old, are drug addicts. All of them are educated, and two speak fluent English, he said, adding that further disclosures could emerge as the probe continues.