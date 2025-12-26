Search
Fri, Dec 26, 2025
New Delhi oC

Three held for night-time robberies in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Dec 26, 2025 05:06 am IST

During preliminary investigation, it emerged that the accused had committed several robberies across the city; each of them is already facing one criminal case

Police have arrested three men who allegedly roamed the city streets at night and robbed passersby at knifepoint. The accused were apprehended following a tip-off and the police have recovered stolen mobile phones, weapons, and an unregistered motorcycle from them.

Acting on the tip-off, police laid a naka near the garbage dump in Shankar Colony and conducted a raid, apprehending all three accused. (HT Photo)
Acting on the tip-off, police laid a naka near the garbage dump in Shankar Colony and conducted a raid, apprehending all three accused. (HT Photo)

The arrested have been identified as Raj Kumar, a resident of New Puneet Nagar; Abdul Kalam of Shakti Colony, New Bhamian and Sandeep Kumar from New National Colony. Police recovered 25 mobile phones, a motorcycle without numberplates and two sharp-edged weapons from their possession.

ASI Bhupinder Singh, the investigating officer, said that a routine patrol team received specific information from a reliable source that the three men were committing robberies by threatening pedestrians with knives. The informer also revealed that the suspects were using an unregistered Splendor motorcycle for their crimes.

Acting on the tip-off, police laid a naka near the garbage dump in Shankar Colony and conducted a raid, apprehending all three accused. The stolen items and weapons were recovered during the search.

During preliminary investigation, it emerged that the accused had committed several robberies across the city. Each of them is already facing one criminal case. They were produced before a court, which granted two days’ police remand for further interrogation. Police said more information about other robbery incidents could surface during questioning.

ASI Bhupinder Singh also revealed that the accused, all around 22 years old, are drug addicts. All of them are educated, and two speak fluent English, he said, adding that further disclosures could emerge as the probe continues.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Three held for night-time robberies in Ludhiana
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Three men, Raj Kumar, Abdul Kalam, and Sandeep Kumar, have been arrested for robbing pedestrians at knifepoint in the city. Police recovered 25 mobile phones, weapons, and an unregistered motorcycle during their apprehension. The suspects, aged around 22 and identified as drug addicts, are linked to multiple robberies and are currently under police remand for further investigation.