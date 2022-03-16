Three held for raping woman in J&K’s Poonch
Three men were arrested for allegedly raping a woman and threatening her with death in Poonch district of Jammu & Kashmir, police said on Tuesday. According to the complaint, the woman was allegedly raped by the three in an abandoned house at Seri Chowhana in Mandi area last month, a police spokesman said. He said the victim had lodged a complaint at Mandi police station on March 11, alleging that Gultaj Ahmad, an acquaintance of hers, raped her along with two of his friends.
She alleged that Ahmad had called her to his place in Seri Chowhana on February 21 to discuss marriage and took her to an abandoned house nearby. Once there, Ahmad called two of his neighbours - Ajaz and Shaqeel - and all of them raped her during the night, the woman alleged, said the spokesman. She said that she briefly lost her consciousness, and when she came to, the accused threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident.
A case had been filed against the accused and a further investigation into the matter is on, said the spokesman.
Delhiwale: Not just a hot air balloon
Chhote Lal has been into this street hawking business since 1978. Naturally, he is recognised in Old Delhi as a balloon seller. Not many people are aware of his other mode of living. That aspect of his career was revealed to his long-time patrons on a recent evening when he was sighted, after a prolonged absence, with his arm bandaged from wrist to shoulder. “I fell from my horse,” he says, here in Mohalla Qabristan.
Bombay high court denies Nawab Malik release in money laundering case
After he was arrested by the central last month under provisions of PMLA, Maharashtra minority affairs minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik had filed a habeas corpus plea in the HC, claiming that his arrest and the consequent remands were illegal.
Plea in SC against hijab ban; petitioners threaten boycott
The appeal was filed by Niba Naaz, a pre-university (classes 11 and 12) student, through advocate Anas Tanwir. Naaz was one of the students who had sought to intervene in the pending petitions before the high court.
Decoding the Karnataka high court ruling on hijab
Highlighting the limits on religious rights, the bench also banked upon the Supreme Court’s 2018 judgment in the Sabrimala case to flag that the right to the freedom of religion is not absolute and that the State is empowered to make laws in religious matters, not confined to public order, morality and health.
Upgrade tech to combat crime on regular basis: LG tells Delhi police
An officer, who was present at the meeting, said Delhi LG Anil Baijal appreciated the recently started e-Chittha (e-roster) system adopted by all 178 police stations. The LG also reviewed the status of ‘Use of Technology in Policing’, along with Commissioner of Police (CP) Delhi, Additional chief secretary (Home) and other senior officers.
