Three held for selling cars meant for scrap in Punjab
Maruti Suzuki dealership in Patiala’s Bahadurgarh had sold 87 cars damaged due to flooding in showroom
Fatehgarh Sahib : Punjab Police have arrested three persons, including a Mansa-based scrap dealer, for fraudulently selling scrapped cars after tampering with their chassis numbers and getting them registered as legitimate vehicles, to customers in Punjab and other states.
Deputy inspector general of police (DIG), Ropar range, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said an authorised Maruti Suzuki dealership, Atelier Automobiles, located at Bahadurgarh in Patiala had sold at least 87 cars damaged due to flooding on the showroom premises to a scrap dealer for a mere ₹85 lakh. The cars were brand new but officially categorised as ‘condemned’ as they had been in a flooded showroom.
The cars were sold to Puneet Trading Company owner Puneet Goyal on July 27, 2019. Goyal is absconding and police teams have launched a hunt to arrest him, the DIG said.
Those arrested have been identified as Goyal’s father Rajpal Singh, Jaspreet Singh, alias Rinku (mastermind and car dealer) both residents of Mansa, and Naveen Kumar, a regional transport authority agent of Bathinda.
The police have also recovered 40 cars, including eight Ciaz, two Swift, eight Swift Dzire, four Baleno, three Brezza, 10 Alto K10, two Celerio, and one each Ertiga, S-Cross, and Ignis.
The DIG said after investigation of the subsequent paper trail, it came to light that these 87 vehicles of whose chassis numbers were grinded and were earmarked for being scrapped by the agency have been fraudulently registered as legitimate vehicles in connivance with various RTA offices of Punjab and other states. The role of officials of various RTA offices is also being investigated, he added.
Fatehgarh Sahib senior superintendent of police Ravjot Kaur said investigations are on and the police are trying to recover the remaining cars, which were sold to different people in Punjab and other states.
A first information report has been registered under Sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 473, and 120 B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sirhind police station in Fatehgarh Sahib.
5,000 default in payment of ₹3.50 crore water, sewerage bills in Karnal
Over 5,000 owners of commercial and residential buildings of Smart City Karnal did not pay their water supply and sewerage bills amounting to Rs 3.50 crore for the past few years, forcing the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) to prepare a list of defaulters. The officials have prepared a list of the defaulting residents and notices are being issued to them for the immediate recovery of the dues.
Inmate who accused jail staff of engraving ‘gangster’ booked
Ferozepur: An inmate lodged at Ferozepur central jail, who charged security personnel on the jail premises for using a hot iron rod on hTarsem Singh'sbody and forcibly engraving word “gangster”, was booked by Ferozepur police on Wednesday late night. A native of village Mirzapur in Kapurthala district, Tarsem Singh, booked in 15 cases under attempt to murder, arms act, robbery, drugs trafficking is lodged as undertrial at central jail here.
4 members of ISI-backed terror module sent to police remand
Four members of a terror module operated by Canada-based gangster Arsh Dalla and Australia-based gangster Gurjant Singh, who were arrested on August 14 from Delhi, were produced before the Mohali court. During their production in the court, the police sought 10 days police remand and the court granted 5 days remand to be produced again on August 23. The four members were held with three hand grenades, arms and ammunition from Delhi.
Mann orders upgrade of 5 link roads
Chandigarh : As a tribute to Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh along with Mata Gujri, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday ordered the upgrade and strengthening of five link roads connecting Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib at a cost of Rs 8.19 crore. The CM directed that the roads should be ready before Shaheedi Sabha this year. A major facelift of Fatehgarh Sahib town is also being planned, he said, while chairing a meeting here.
Four of family from Haryana killed in crash on Delhi-Meerut Expressway
Four members of a family, including a minor, were killed and another was injured on Thursday when the SUV they were travelling in collided with a stationary vehicle on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in this district, police said. The accident took place near Kushaliya village, they said. Five people were travelling in the SUV at the time of the accident. Four of the five died on the spot while a 10-year-old girl was severely injured.
