Three held for selling cars meant for scrap in Punjab

Fatehgarh Sahib : Punjab Police have arrested three persons, including a Mansa-based scrap dealer, for fraudulently selling scrapped cars after tampering with their chassis numbers and getting them registered as legitimate vehicles, to customers in Punjab and other states.

Deputy inspector general of police (DIG), Ropar range, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said an authorised Maruti Suzuki dealership, Atelier Automobiles, located at Bahadurgarh in Patiala had sold at least 87 cars damaged due to flooding on the showroom premises to a scrap dealer for a mere ₹85 lakh. The cars were brand new but officially categorised as ‘condemned’ as they had been in a flooded showroom.

The cars were sold to Puneet Trading Company owner Puneet Goyal on July 27, 2019. Goyal is absconding and police teams have launched a hunt to arrest him, the DIG said.

Those arrested have been identified as Goyal’s father Rajpal Singh, Jaspreet Singh, alias Rinku (mastermind and car dealer) both residents of Mansa, and Naveen Kumar, a regional transport authority agent of Bathinda.

The police have also recovered 40 cars, including eight Ciaz, two Swift, eight Swift Dzire, four Baleno, three Brezza, 10 Alto K10, two Celerio, and one each Ertiga, S-Cross, and Ignis.

The DIG said after investigation of the subsequent paper trail, it came to light that these 87 vehicles of whose chassis numbers were grinded and were earmarked for being scrapped by the agency have been fraudulently registered as legitimate vehicles in connivance with various RTA offices of Punjab and other states. The role of officials of various RTA offices is also being investigated, he added.

Fatehgarh Sahib senior superintendent of police Ravjot Kaur said investigations are on and the police are trying to recover the remaining cars, which were sold to different people in Punjab and other states.

A first information report has been registered under Sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 473, and 120 B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sirhind police station in Fatehgarh Sahib.