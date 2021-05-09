IND USA
Three held for stabbing 24-yr-old to death in Panchkula
The man was stabbed during a party at Kharak Mangoli in Panchkula on May 6. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
chandigarh news

Three held for stabbing 24-yr-old to death in Panchkula

Victim’s wife stated in her police complaint that the accused stabbed her husband following a scuffle at a party and they also threatened her
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAY 09, 2021 12:50 AM IST

Three men were arrested on Saturday for stabbing a 24-year old man to death during a party at Kharak Mangoli on May 6.

The accused are Gaurav and Amit from Kharak Mangoli and Anil from Manimajra. The have been arrested for the murder of Karan, a resident of Kharak Mangoli.

The case has been registered based on the complainant of Kajal, 22, the deceased’s wife. She said that her husband had gone out at night and when he did not return, she searched for him and found him at a party in a nearby house .

“I saw that while my husband was dancing, he ended up in a scuffle with the accused, who stabbed him to death. When I shouted, they threatened me as well,” she stated in the FIR.

Kajal said that she stayed near the body till 4am. She went home in the morning and called her in-laws, who then informed the police.

The case has been registered under Sections 148, 149, 302, 506, 188, 269 and 270 of Indian Penal Code and Section 51B of Disaster Management Act.

