Three held in Ambala for ₹2 lakh extortion bid posing as gangster
Police on Friday arrested three locals for allegedly posing as gangster Bunty Kaushal and attempting an extortion of ₹2 lakhs from a juice shop owner through a Whatsapp call.
The accused, identified as Hunny Verma, Ashwani and Monu, all from Ambala city’s Jandali area, will be presented before a court on Saturday.
The complainant, Vipin Kumar, a resident of Baldev Nagar who runs a juice shop near Jagadhri Gate in the city, said he received a call from a person identifying as Bunty Kaushal on Tuesday.
“He asked for ₹2 lakh and later spoke on a video call. He told me to not disclose this to anyone, else I will be killed,” he said.
An FIR was registered under sections 387 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Ambala City police station. A copy of the FIR wasn’t available till the writing of this report.
Superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa, in a statement, said a special team had been constituted under the Crime Investigation Agency-1 in-charge Sandeep Kumar to trace out and verify the caller at the earliest.
Gangster Bunty Kaushal who was out on parole, had on February 27 shot dead his former aide at the premises of Philadelphia Mission hospital in Ambala City.
Three accused have been arrested in the case, while Bunty, a history-sheeter, still remains at large.
Navjot Sidhu skips Warring’s maiden visit to Amritsar as Punjab Congress chief
Former Pradesh Congress Committee chief Navjot Singh Sidhu skipped a meeting held by Amarinder Singh Raja Warring during his maiden visit to Amritsar as the state Congress chief. However, Sidhu along with his loyalists, including former MLAs Navtej Singh Cheema and Ashwani Sekhri, visited Amrik Singh Dhillon at his residence in Samrala on Friday and inquired about his well-being. Later, he took stock of the Machhiwara grain market.
Baisakhi celebrations: Professorship in Sikh studies launched in Singapore
The Central Sikh Gurdwara Board on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National University of Singapore on a visiting professorship in Sikh studies aimed at promoting academic scholarship in this field both in Singapore and abroad. This is the first Sikh professorship to be set up in Singapore and Southeast Asia. The CSGB said it is aiming to raise S$1.2 million for an endowment fund to support the visiting professorship.
Vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu visits Ayodhya, says Ram temple construction is a moment of spiritual renaissance
Vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu along with his wife offered prayers at the makeshift Ram temple at Ram Janmabhoomi and the historic Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya on Friday. Sharing his views on his official Facebook page later, Venkaiah Naidu called his Ayodhya visit the fulfilment of a long cherished dream. He termed the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya as a moment of spiritual renaissance. Senior officials of the Ayodhya administration welcomed the vice-president.
Chandigarh’s Jaiveer Makkar shines in Delhi Horse Show
Chandigarh's Jaiveer Makkar cornered glory in the recently conducted Delhi Horse Show 2022 at The Army Polo and Race Course, New Delhi, by winning an individual gold and a team silver in show jumping event for U-14 age category. He had brilliant clear rounds on his two horses Sam and Niquita and clocked a perfect 35.12 seconds in the jump off on Niquita.
Patna Sahib ex-jathedar roughed up in Sultanpur Lodhi village, rescued
Former Patna Sahib jathedar Iqbal Singh was manhandled by the locals during the last rites of Baba Gurcharan Singh Kar Sewa Wale at Sultanpur Lodhi after he announced the name of Baba Gurcharan Singh's successor in the final prayer here on Friday. Iqbal Singh while performing the last prayers at Purana Thatha village announced Jaspal Singh as the next head of the dera being run by Baba Gurcharan Singh.
