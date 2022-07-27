Three held with 12 kg heroin, ₹11 lakh worth of drug money
ravi.khajuria@htlive.com
Police on Tuesday arrested three alleged drug peddlers and recovered 12 kg of high-quality heroin and around ₹11 lakh from Narwal area of Jammu city, said officials.
The accused, Sarvwan Singh, Malkeet Singh and Balbir Singh, all residents of Amritsar, were travelling in a Hyundai Verna car.
Divulging details, additional director general of police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh said, “In a major success Jammu Police while working on specific information has recovered 12 kg of heroin and nearly ₹11 lakh at a special check post that was set up under the jurisdictions of Bahu Fort.”
Singh said a team, led by senior superintendent of police (SSP) Chandan Kohli, IPS, acting upon a tip-off, set up a special check post in the Bahu Fort area.
A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered at Bahu Fort police station.
Truck driver held with 5.5 kg poppy straw near Jammu
Highlighting the police’s efforts to break down the chain of drug supply in the region, Singh, “Thorough questioning of the accused is going on to know the origin of the drugs including forward as well as backward linkages of the contraband. From the packing material of the drugs, it appears to have been dropped by drones. Further details will be available after detailed interrogation.”
Notably, Pakistan Army and ISI are known to use drones to drop arms, ammunition, drugs and hawala money in Jammu region to fund and fuel terrorism.
Police on Tuesday arrested a truck driver and recovered 5.5 kg of poppy straw from his possession in Jhajjar Kotli on the outskirts of Jammu city, said officials.
The accused, Bhagat Ram of Namhol tehsil in Bilaspur district, was living in Mohali, Punjab. Police checked the accused’s truck, with a Punjab registration number, headed to Jammu from Srinagar and recovered the straw.
Giving out details, a police official said, “During routine checking we recovered 5.5 kg of poppy straw from the accused at a check post in Jhajjar Kotli, which was set up as a security measure for Amarnath yatra.”
A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered at Jhajjar Kotli police station. Further investigation of the case has been initiated.
