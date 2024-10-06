Three injured as firecrackers stored at Ludhiana trader’s home explode, say police

A day after an explosion at a trader’s house in Model Town Extension, police said the blast was in firecrackers stored in a metal box. At least three people, including two children, were injured in the incident. Police at the spot at Model Town Extension in Ludhiana, (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

According to the police, the firecrackers were stored on the first floor and a probe to ascertain why they exploded is ongoing. A forensic team collected samples from the house on Sunday.

Police said the impact of the explosion was such that the box and house’s windows shattered.

The house is owned by one Sunny Kalra. The injured were identified as Bubbly, 5, house owner’s son, domestic help Poonam, 25, and her 10-year-old daughter Divyanshi.

They have been taken to a hospital, where their condition is stated as serious.

At the time of the incident, Sunny Arora was on the ground floor of the house.The injured were all on the first floor.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP City 3) Ramandeep Singh Bhullar said that after receiving a complaint, police reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

He said the victims had already been taken to a hospital by the locals before police reached the spot. Police are waiting for a statement by the domestic help.

According to police, Bubbly suffered more than 50% burns and has been referred to a hospital Delhi. Domestic help and her daughter suffered more than 40% burns and are admitted to a local hospital.